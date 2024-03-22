Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1,735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in RPM International by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in RPM International by 2,362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE RPM opened at $119.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day moving average is $104.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RPM International

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.