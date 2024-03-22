Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of UL opened at $49.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

