Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $109.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.52.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.