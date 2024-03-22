Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,431 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

