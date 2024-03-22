Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 70 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $260.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

