Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $31,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG opened at $122.86 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,023.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 31,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $3,986,880.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,384,058.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 812,295 shares of company stock worth $102,293,471. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

