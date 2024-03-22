Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Otter Tail worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTTR stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

