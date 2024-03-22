Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,635 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 880.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 292,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262,536 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 150.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 38,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,678.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VRP opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $23.78.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

