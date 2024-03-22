Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $338.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.51 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

