Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 10,590 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

