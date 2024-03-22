Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,922 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 201,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 39,508 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $59.82 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

