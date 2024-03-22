Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 41,695 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,695 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

