Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 726 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

AEP stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

