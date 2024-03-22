Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 797 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,740 shares of company stock valued at $26,065,364. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $256.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.79. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.