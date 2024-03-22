Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 850 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $749,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,048,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,393,000 after buying an additional 447,824 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 356,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 233,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter.

CWB opened at $72.67 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

