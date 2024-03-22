Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $241.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.99. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $229.85 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

