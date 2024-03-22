Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,040 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Read Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.