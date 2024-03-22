Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,242 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 13,050,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,985 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,463 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 167,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,729,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

