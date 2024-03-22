Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

