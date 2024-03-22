Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $391.96 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.54 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $138.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.