Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,957,000 after acquiring an additional 82,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

