Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,216 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $88.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $89.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

