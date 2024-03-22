Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,885 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $248.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.15. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

