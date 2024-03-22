Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,994 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $318,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 48,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.