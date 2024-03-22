Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,664 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.16% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23,202.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 432,967 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

