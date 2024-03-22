Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,652 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $268.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.84 and its 200-day moving average is $238.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

