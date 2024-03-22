William C. Green Purchases 10,209 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235,364 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 443,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

