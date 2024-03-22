Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given “Neutral” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.40.

NYSE:WGO opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,448,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,044,000 after acquiring an additional 161,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,325,000 after acquiring an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

