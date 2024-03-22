Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,111.94

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,111.94 ($26.89) and traded as high as GBX 2,194 ($27.93). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,078 ($26.45), with a volume of 849,662 shares trading hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,150 ($27.37) to GBX 2,250 ($28.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,740 ($34.88).
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
