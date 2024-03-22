Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE WOR opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $14,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after buying an additional 242,833 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after buying an additional 108,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

