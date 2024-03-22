Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESPR. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

ESPR opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $390.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 6,505,808 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 429.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,264,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,567 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

