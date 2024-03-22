Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for ProAssurance in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $296.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on ProAssurance from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRA

ProAssurance Stock Performance

ProAssurance stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.

Institutional Trading of ProAssurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 19.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.