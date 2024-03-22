Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.95

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 154880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZETA. TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,560,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.