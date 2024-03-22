Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,291 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HLNE opened at $108.97 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.86 and a 52 week high of $121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

