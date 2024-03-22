Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,335 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,844,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,534,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 960,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,812,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,079,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,988,000 after buying an additional 792,814 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after buying an additional 606,843 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

AKR opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.93 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKR. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Acadia Realty Trust

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.