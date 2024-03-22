Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 535 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Centerspace by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the third quarter worth about $413,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centerspace by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Trading Up 1.6 %

CSR opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently 125.32%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Insider Activity at Centerspace

In related news, Director John A. Schissel bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

