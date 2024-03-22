Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,510,000 after buying an additional 61,015 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SJW opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $54.39 and a 12 month high of $81.86.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SJW. StockNews.com downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

SJW Group Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

