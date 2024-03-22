Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,904,000 after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,697,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,389,000 after acquiring an additional 231,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 715,970 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE AXL opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $856.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.