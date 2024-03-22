Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,221 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,239,449. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BHLB opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $978.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

