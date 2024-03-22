Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Patrick Industries worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $910,289.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,359,538.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at $948,271.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $116.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $123.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average is $91.79.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.79%.

About Patrick Industries

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.