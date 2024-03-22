Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $58.44 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $37.32 and a one year high of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESNT. StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

