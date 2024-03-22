Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Independent Bank worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBCP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 16.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 93,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 92,446 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 12.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 87,852 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of IBCP opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

