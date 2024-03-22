Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 155,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $79.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $79.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

