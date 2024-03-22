Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphatec by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Alphatec by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Insider Activity

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,617,293.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,069 shares of company stock worth $3,528,245. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.58. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

