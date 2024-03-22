Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,535 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.80.

NYSE BLD opened at $439.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.16. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $184.50 and a 1 year high of $441.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

