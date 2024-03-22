Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $714,000 Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Central Pacific Financial worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $525.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $64,826.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $193,081. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

