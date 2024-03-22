Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Financial by 254.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 135.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Stock Performance

THFF opened at $37.90 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $447.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). First Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

About First Financial

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.