Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $834,000 Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 572,257 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 496,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 420,215 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 269,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $617.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.87 million. Research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.90%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

