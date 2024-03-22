Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of JELD-WEN worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 814,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,036,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,604.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,610 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.20. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $20.40.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

