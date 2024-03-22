Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $44.70 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million.

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

